A local man who was previously convicted of possessing child pornography in Franklin Circuit Court was sentenced to 300 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to producing child pornography on Wednesday.

Edward Leonidas Lewis, 54, entered the plea to federal charges in March and U.S. District Judge Greg Van Tatenhove handed down his sentence this week.

Edward L. Lewis

Edward L. Lewis

Lewis was arrested by the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch, which began an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation after he allegedly was discovered viewing images of child sexual exploitation online on Feb. 25, 2021.

Equipment allegedly used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s digital forensic laboratory. Law enforcement found images of child pornography on four different devices in Lewis’ possession.

According to his guilty plea, Lewis admitted to using “spy cameras,” which were hidden in bathrooms and bedrooms of his residences, to produce pornographic images of a victim.

Under federal law, Lewis must serve 85% of his prison sentence and upon his release from custody will be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for the remainder of his life.

Franklin Circuit Court records indicate Lewis was previously convicted of four counts of possession of a matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor, a Class D felony, in May 2013.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription