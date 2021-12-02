Frankfort Police nabbed a local man with several outstanding warrants during a routine traffic stop Wednesday afternoon.

At 4:25 p.m., an officer pulled over Crutcher Fox, 45, on Holmes Street after noticing he was not wearing a seat belt.

He allegedly could not produce a drivers license or identification, but provided police with a name, date of birth and social security number that officers later found out was his brother’s.

The officer warned him about giving false identifying information, but Crutcher Fox continued to insist he was Lee Fox. When FPD spoke with Lee Fox via telephone, he told them the person they pulled over was his brother.

Officers found that Crutcher Fox, of Frankfort, had a suspended license and numerous outstanding Franklin County warrants.

In April, Crutcher Fox was indicted for reportedly stealing several thousand dollars worth of hand tools, power and lawn equipment and other items from stores in Franklin and surrounding counties.

“Nearly $3,000 in hand tools alone were recently returned to the Rural King store in Georgetown,” Sheriff Chris Quire told The State Journal at the time, adding that the items were stolen primarily from Lowe’s and Rural King.

In that case, Crutcher Fox is charged with receiving stolen property, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin), first offense, all Class D felonies, and two counts of third-degree possession of a controlled substance (Xanax), a Class A misdemeanor.

He was also indicted in February 2019 on charges of first-degree possession of methamphetamine, first offense, a Class D felony; third-degree possession of a controlled substance, and failure of owner to maintain insurance, second or greater offense, both Class A misdemeanors; DUI, first offense, and operating on a suspended license, both Class B misdemeanors; and failure to produce insurance card, a violation.

In his latest case, he is charged with theft of identity of another without consent, a Class D felony; driving on a DUI suspended license, first offense, and giving an officer false identifying information, both Class B misdemeanors; and failure to wear seat belts, a violation.

He is being held in the Franklin County Regional Jail on a $10,000 full-cash bond.

