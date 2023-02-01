A Frankfort man is accused of using “cruel and unusual punishment” and engaging in illegal sex acts with two young children.
Police arrested 28-year-old Marquese Oden Tuesday afternoon and charged him with first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor (illegal sex act, victim younger than 16 years of age), and first-degree criminal abuse (child 12 or younger), both Class B felonies.
According to his arrest citation, Oden reportedly admitted to forcing a 7-year-old and a 5-year-old to hold a gallon jug of liquid in each hand while performing wall sits. He also allegedly made the juvenile victims hold the jugs out to the sides of their bodies while their arms were extended for punishment when they misbehaved.
Oden reportedly told law enforcement that the children were to perform the acts for 30 minutes and if they dropped the jugs he would start the time over again. Officers say that the victims would cry and repeatedly ask if they could stop, but Oden would deny their request.
“A gallon of water weighs 8.34 pounds and is unreasonable to make a 7-year-old and a 5-year-old attempt to hold them out straight,” the arresting officer wrote in Oden’s citation.
Oden would also allegedly use a belt for physical discipline on the children if they didn’t behave and engaged in a sexual activity with both victims.
He is lodged in the Franklin County Regional Jail. A judge has not yet set bond in his case.
