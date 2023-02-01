A Frankfort man is accused of using “cruel and unusual punishment” and engaging in illegal sex acts with two young children.

Police arrested 28-year-old Marquese Oden Tuesday afternoon and charged him with first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor (illegal sex act, victim younger than 16 years of age), and first-degree criminal abuse (child 12 or younger), both Class B felonies.

Marquese Oden

Marquese Oden

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription