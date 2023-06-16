A local licensed massage therapist was arrested for allegedly taking nude photos of and inappropriately touching a female customer on Thursday.

Frankfort police were notified of the incidents, which took place on two separate occasions, earlier this week.

Jien Wen

Jien Wen

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription