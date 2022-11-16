Frankfort police charged a local mother with strangling and abusing a 9-year-old female relative Tuesday afternoon.

According to her arrest citation, the incident took place on or around Oct. 5, 2021, when 35-year-old Randi Smallwood allegedly strangled the juvenile victim “impeding the normal flow of oxygen and blood to the brain.”

Randi Smallwood

