The mother of an 8-year-old girl is lodged in the Franklin County Regional Jail after allegedly elbowing, punching and slapping the child in the face.

Frankfort police received a call from a nurse at Hearn Elementary School stating that the girl’s nose was possibly broken.

Rebecca Rambo

Rebecca Rambo

According to Rebecca Rambo’s arrest citation, she intentionally elbowed and punched the juvenile in the nose and then slapped her across the right side of her face.

Rambo, 27, reportedly confessed that she assaulted the child because she was upset that the girl had been suspended from school.

“(Rambo) advised that she wanted the victim to realize what they had done to the other child at school,” FPD Officer Guss Curtis wrote in her arrest report.

The child’s father, who was interviewed at Frankfort Regional Medical Center where the female victim was being treated for a broken nose, told police that he witnessed his wife assault the child.

Rambo is charged with first-degree criminal abuse (child 12 years old or younger), a Class C felony. Her bond has not yet been set.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription