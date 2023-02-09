A local mother has been booked into the Franklin County Regional Jail after Frankfort police say she caused cruel punishment to her two young children.

According to her arrest citation, 29-year-old Lotomeccia Turnipseed used a window blind rod, shower rod and clothing hanger to strike the children.

