A Frankfort mother is facing several charges after she allegedly strangled and assaulted her 14-year-old daughter on Thursday.

Officers with the Frankfort Police Department and a representative from Child Protective Services (CPS) were attempting to conduct a wellbeing check at Kimberly Myers’ Schenkel Lane residence when she reportedly closed the door on them.

