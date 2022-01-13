A Frankfort woman, who was a passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over for a traffic stop, is behind bars after Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies reportedly found suboxone, marijuana and drug paraphernalia in her possession.

The stop was initiated due to the vehicle having only one operating headlight while traveling on U.S. 127 South at 10:42 p.m. Wednesday.

Janna Casey

Upon contact, the deputy noted that the pupils of the driver, Timothy Green, and his passenger, Janna Casey, both 26, “were pin points” and called in a K9, which alerted to the odor of narcotics in the vehicle.

Inside a purse belonging to Casey, law enforcement authorities located a baggie of Gabapentin that contained a suboxone, as well as a glass pipe and marijuana.

At the scene, Casey was charged with third-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified) and possession of drug paraphernalia, both Class A misdemeanors, and possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.

She was transported to the Franklin County Regional Jail where she received additional charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified), first offense, and first-degree promoting contraband, both Class D felonies, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor.

Green was charged with driving on a DUI-suspended license, first offense, a Class B misdemeanor, and one headlight, a violation.

Both are being held at FCRJ. Bond has not yet been set in either case.

