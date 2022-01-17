A Frankfort woman who allegedly gave officers false identifying information is behind bars in the Franklin County Regional Jail after law enforcement discovered suspected heroin and drug paraphernalia in her purse.

Frankfort Police were dispatched to an apartment complex on Deepwood Drive at 10:08 p.m. after receiving an anonymous tip that a female at the location may have a warrant out for her arrest.

Amber Sams

Amber Sams

Once the apartment tenant gave permission for officers to enter the unit, they located 37-year-old Amber Sams asleep in a bedroom. They woke her up and asked her to identify herself.

According to her arrest citation, Sams gave police a different name, birthdate and social security number — none of which could be found in the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database, a computerized index of criminal justice information. A female at the scene identified Sams.

A purse was found near the bed where Sams was sleeping, but she told authorities the bag belonged to the tenant’s daughter. The tenant denied the allegation and produced a notebook from the purse that had Sams’ name on it.

Inside the bag officers reportedly located a black case with numerous needles containing suspected heroin and a zippered pouch with more needles inside.

Sams was arrested and charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin), first offense, a Class D felony; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; and giving an officer false identifying information, a Class B misdemeanor.

She is being held in the jail on a $5,000 full-cash bond.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription