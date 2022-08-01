A Frankfort woman was jailed early Monday after allegedly trying to force her way into a Centennial Avenue residence.

Police were called to the East Frankfort home at 4:30 a.m. in reference to a disturbance.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription