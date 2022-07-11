Frankfort police arrested a 29-year-old local woman Saturday night after she fled the scene of a traffic stop and kicked four officers who were helping her get into a cruiser.

Annie Todd Smith, of Frankfort, was a passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over on Taylor Avenue at 11:09 p.m. Officers suspected the driver of DUI.

While stopped, Smith reportedly exited the vehicle and began running on the shoulder of the road toward the West Plaza Connector. She allegedly disregarded officers’ commands to stop and continued running on the side of the road that was still occupied by traffic.

She then reportedly kicked four officers who were assisting her into a cruiser.

According to her arrest citation, after being transported to Frankfort Regional Medical Center, Smith got one hand out of the handcuffs and kicked an officer who was trying to restrain her.

She is charged with third-degree assault (police officer or probation officer) and first-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), both Class D felonies, and alcohol intoxication in a public place, first and second offenses, a violation.

After being medically cleared, Smith was taken to the Franklin County Regional Jail where she is being held on a $10,000 full-cash bond.

