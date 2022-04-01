A Frankfort woman was arrested early Friday morning for of theft of identity of another and possession of suspected methamphetamine after she allegedly gave officers her sister's name during a traffic stop.

Frankfort police pulled over a Cadillac Escalade in which 36-year-old Stephanie Baker was a passenger at 2 a.m. She reportedly gave her sister’s identifying information, which officers confirmed was not correct through the FBI’s Criminal Justice Information Services.

Stephanie Baker

Baker was immediately detained and the driver of the vehicle gave police consent to search the SUV. While placing her in a patrol vehicle, she allegedly told police her real name and said she believed she had active arrest warrants.

During a search of the vehicle an officer located a folded up piece of paper that contained suspected methamphetamine on the passenger side floorboard directly under the seat where Baker had been sitting.

She is charged with theft of identity of another without consent and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, both Class D felonies.

Baker was transported to the Franklin County Regional Jail. Bond has not yet been set in her case.

