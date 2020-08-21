Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Louisville man early Thursday morning following a 20-mile pursuit on Interstate 64.
Kevin Thompson, 44, was arrested after the pursuit ended in Shelby County around 2 a.m. Thursday, according to the arrest citation.
Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the Kroger on U.S. 127 at 1:40 a.m. Tuesday concerning a stolen Ford pickup truck. The owner of the truck told dispatchers he was tracking the vehicle using GPS and found it outside Kroger.
Deputies saw the truck leave the parking lot, turn onto U.S. 127 and then west on Interstate 64.
Deputies followed the truck onto the interstate and attempted to stop it after it crossed the center line and onto the shoulder several times.
The driver, though continued driving until he stopped around the 32-mile marker in Shelby County.
Officers had to remove the driver, identified as Thompson, from the truck when he refused, and then would not put his hands behind his back to be arrested.
Deputies said Thompson appeared to be under the influence of drugs, and admitted to using methadone.
Eventually, Thompson was examined at the hospital and was lodged in the Franklin County Regional Jail. He is being held on a $10,000 bond, according to the jail.
Thompson was charged with receiving stolen property over $10,000, a Class C felony; first-degree fleeing or evading police, a Class D felony; resisting arrest, a Class A misdemeanor; and driving under the influence, a Class B misdemeanor.
He was also served a felony fugitive warrant from Indiana and Jefferson County warrants for failure to appear and second-degree assault, a Class C felony.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.