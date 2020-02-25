A Louisville man is facing nearly a dozen charges after a pursuit from Shelby County ended in Frankfort early Friday morning.
Christian Jones, 22, pleaded not guilty to all charges Monday in Franklin District Court, according to court records.
According to Frankfort Police, the pursuit ended on Louisville Road at 3:42 a.m. after officers used stop sticks to disable the vehicle.
Officers were dispatched to the area of Louisville Road and U.S. 127 as Shelby County sheriff’s deputies were pursuing a suspected intoxicated driver. Officers said the vehicle was traveling at a very high rate of speed and heard it drive over the rumble strips on the edge of the road multiple times, according to the arrest citation.
Police said the vehicle stopped in the grass in front of Hope Lutheran Church and four people fled on foot. Two were apprehended immediately while the other two, including the driver, fled on foot.
Officers found the driver, Jones, hiding in a pine tree in a backyard. When officers searched Jones, they found a plastic pack of suspected methamphetamine in his pocket.
Officers also determined the vehicle had been reported stolen in Louisville.
Jones refused to talk about the incident on the scene, according to the citation, but consented to a blood test at Frankfort Regional Medical Center.
He was then arrested and charged with unlawful transaction with a minor, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and receiving stolen property over $10,000, Class C felonies; first-degree possession of a controlled substance, two counts of first-degree fleeing or evading police and tampering with physical evidence, Class D felonies; driving on a DUI-suspended operator’s license, a Class A misdemeanor; driving on a suspended operator’s license and driving under the influence (second offense), Class B misdemeanors; and speeding, a violation.
Jones is being held on a $10,000 bond in the Franklin County Regional Jail. He is due back in court Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.