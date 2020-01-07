A Louisville man charged with assault following a shooting on Christmas Day was indicted Monday by a Franklin County Circuit Court grand jury.
David A. Caswell, 43, is charged with first-degree assault, a Class B felony, and first-degree wanton endangerment, a Class D felony.
Franklin County Sheriff Chris Quire told The State Journal in December that Caswell is accused of shooting his mother-in-law’s boyfriend during an altercation along Bridgeport-Benson Road on Christmas Day.
At around 11:44 a.m., Caswell, his wife, mother-in-law and her boyfriend, Raymond Waslo, were traveling along Bridgeport-Benson Road when Caswell and Waslo became involved in a verbal altercation, Quire said.
Witnesses told investigators that both men were using obscenities and disrespecting each other.
Quire said Waslo threatened to kick Caswell out of the car if he “didn’t shut up.”
Waslo stopped the car in the 1700 block of Bridgeport-Benson Road, exited the vehicle, opened the rear driver’s side passenger door and attempted to remove Caswell from the vehicle, Quire said.
Witnesses overheard Caswell say he had a gun. Then Caswell removed a .357 revolver from its holster and shot Waslo in the upper arm, Quire said.
Waslo received non-life-threatening injuries. He was treated at Frankfort Regional Medical Center and released.
As of Tuesday morning, Caswell remained in the Franklin County Regional Jail under a $10,000 full cash bond.