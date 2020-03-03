Christian Jones

Christian Jones

A Louisville man charged with leading police on a pursuit into Frankfort in a stolen vehicle was indicted on multiple charges by a Franklin County Circuit Court grand jury on Tuesday.

Christian Jones, 22, was arrested by Frankfort Police on Feb. 21 on Louisville Road.

According to Frankfort Police, Jones was the driver of a vehicle reported stolen in Louisville. Deputies from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office were pursuing the vehicle for a suspected intoxicated driver as the pursuit entered Franklin County around 3:42 a.m.

Officers used stop sticks to disable the vehicle near Hope Lutheran Church. Once the vehicle stopped, police said four people got out of the vehicle and fled on foot. Two were captured immediately while Jones and another ran away. Jones was found hiding in a pine tree.

Police said Jones refused to talk about the incident at the scene.

Jones was the only one indicted from the incident. 

When officers searched Jones, they found a plastic bag containing suspected methamphetamine in his pocket.

On Tuesday, he was indicted on charges of receiving stolen property over $10,000, a Class C felony; two counts of first-degree promoting contraband, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, two counts of first-degree fleeing or evading police and second-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, Class D felonies; and driving on a DUI-suspended operator’s license and driving under the influence (third offense), Class B misdemeanors.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for Reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription