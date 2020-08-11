A traffic stop near the Woodford County line led to a Louisville man being indicted Tuesday for allegedly luring a teen for sex.

Travis Jeffrey Turner, 28, of Louisville, was indicted on a charge of first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, a Class C felony, and a speeding violation.

According to the indictment, Turner was stopped for speeding around 2:30 a.m. May 23 by a Franklin County sheriff's deputy.

Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Carrie Holton said the deputy noticed a juvenile passenger in the front seat. 

"(The deputy) thought it was an odd situation and looked into it a little more," Holton said.

The juvenile turned out to be a male in "provocative" female clothing, she said.

"He said they met on a dating website and was picked up by Mr. Turner," Holton said. "They were on their way to Louisville."

Holton said the deputy also reviewed a number of texts between the two of a "provocative nature," she said. 

The grand jury also returned the following indictments Tuesday:

• Thomas E. Tietz, 54, of 369 W. Elm Road, Frankfort, third-degree assault, a Class D felony; third-degree terroristic threatening and resisting arrest, both Class A misdemeanors; third-degree criminal mischief, a Class B misdemeanor; alcohol intoxication, a violation.

• Austin Spenneberg, 34, of Owenton, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, a Class D felony, and driving on a DUI-suspended operator’s license, a Class B misdemeanor.

• Joshua Dozier Graves, 37 of 108 Papago Trail, Frankfort, convicted felon in possession of a handgun, a Class C felony; third-degree enhanced possession of a controlled substance (two counts), a Class D felony; driving under the influence (second offense) and leaving the scene of an accident, both Class A misdemeanors; prescription controlled substance not in proper container (two counts), a Class B misdemeanor; and first-degree persistent felony offender. If convicted, Turner could be sentenced to a maximum of 10 years in prison.

• Russell K. Price, 30, of 216 Birchwood, Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, a Class D felony; driving under the influence, a Class B misdemeanor; and rear license not illuminated, violation.

• Jamar Rancher, 29, of 179 Thistlewood Drive, Frankfort, convicted felon in possession of a handgun, a Class C felony; enhanced possession of marijuana, a Class D felony; driving under the influence, a Class B misdemeanor; careless driving, a violation; and first-degree persistent felony offender.

• Joseph MacKenzie Fraley, 29, of 711 Reed Drive, Frankfort, driving under the influence (fourth offense), a Class D felony, and possession of open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, a violation.

• Christopher S. Workman, 39, of 170 Briarwood Drive, Frankfort, driving under the influence (fourth offense), a Class D felony, and driving on a DUI-suspended operator’s license, a Class B misdemeanor.

• Daniel James Liponi, 34, of 324 Murray St., Frankfort, first-degree promoting contraband (two counts), theft of identity and first-degree possession of a controlled substance, all Class D felonies.

