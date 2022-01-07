A Louisville man who reportedly stole a vehicle and fled from police, forcing a lockdown at local schools, the Capitol and Annex in December, made his initial appearance in Franklin Circuit Court Friday.

Joshua L. Gibson, 23, is charged with theft by unlawful taking or disposition (auto $10,000 or more but less than $1 million), a Class C felony; first-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), a Class D felony; second-degree criminal trespassing, a Class B misdemeanor; and two counts of first-degree persistent felony offender.

He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment.

On Dec. 7, officers received a stolen vehicle complaint from a local Marathon. An officer allegedly located the vehicle on Leawood Drive around 8 a.m.

According to FPD, the two men inside the vehicle fled in different directions — one toward the Capitol and shots were fired in the area of Leawood Drive.

In addition to Frankfort Police, Kentucky State Police and Capitol security were on the lookout for two alleged suspects and emails were sent out to Capitol staff to use caution. The Capitol, Annex, Frankfort Independent Schools and Franklin County Schools in the area were placed on lockdown while authorities searched for the suspects.

Gibson was detained near the Capitol parking garage. The other suspect was not apprehended, but FPD Asst. Chief Lynn Aubrey told The State Journal that the public was not in danger and no officers were harmed during the incident.

Gibson is being held in the Franklin County Regional Jail on a $50,000 full-cash bond.

