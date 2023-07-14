Some law enforcement officers carry the baggage of unclosed cases or the one that got away into their retirement. But freshly-minted retiree, former Frankfort Police Asst. Chief Lynn Aubrey — who signed off for the final time Friday following a 15-year career — isn’t like some of her brethren.
She will always remember a certain moment early in her rookie patrol days when she came to the realization that she could make a difference in our community — thanks to an encounter with one small girl.
A friend and his wife were in the process of adopting the young child and her life until that point had been fairly traumatic. In fact, her only previous experience with law enforcement had been from negative situations and she was rightfully frightened of police.
The friend asked if Aubrey would mind wearing her uniform and gear and driving over in her patrol vehicle to meet the girl and show her by example that officers are friends and helpers.
“So one night while I was off, I went over in my cruiser and talked and played with her. I showed her my lights and sirens and explained all the equipment on my belt,” Aubrey recalled of the day years ago when she knew that changing careers from an economist with the Kentucky Legislative Research Commission to a police officer was the right move for her. “I think that encounter did way more for me than it even did for her.
“A few years later, I was a lieutenant on patrol and a group of kids from a local church came in to sing Christmas carols and there she was, front and center, singing for us.
“I still think about that experience whenever I get down or wonder if I am making a difference.”
Aubrey worked her way through the ranks and became the first female to hold the rank of assistant chief (major) with FPD when she was promoted to the position on Aug. 1, 2019. Prior to that she was captain over the Criminal Investigations Division.
Looking back on her career, graduating from the FBI National Academy — the premier law enforcement training program in the world — was “hands down” her biggest accomplishment, Aubrey said. Only about 1% of leaders in law enforcement are selected to attend what she termed “an amazing professional development experience.”
Last year, Aubrey was elected to the Kentucky Board of Directors by the Kentucky FBI NA Alumni Chapter, becoming the first female to ever serve on the state board.
With her retirement, there is only one remaining female on the force — a patrol officer who has been with FPD for 1½ years. There was a second female patrol officer, but she left for another agency a couple of months ago.
Aubrey knows firsthand that law enforcement is a difficult field for women, but she also believes that there are females — like herself — who are called to this line of work.
“We have to realize that females bring a unique set of skills to law enforcement but also understand that their needs from the department may be different than male officers,” Aubrey said when asked what police forces need to do to recruit more women.
“There needs to be more discussions with current female officers to understand what made them choose to go into the field and what drew them to a particular department.”
So what advice would she give a rookie?
“Never forget the differences that you make in your community and never give up your seat at the table because of small-minded people,” she stated.
In fact, of all the challenges Aubrey has faced in the line of duty, nothing could prepare her for the impact that a derogatory text message would have on her career.
On Dec. 16, 2021, Aubrey was interviewing with the Frankfort City Commission for the soon-to-be-vacant police chief position. She was hoping to break the glass ceiling — again — and become the first female to hold top brass at FPD.
During her interview, Commissioner Kyle Thompson received a text from his business partner, who asked about the person city leaders were meeting with. Thompson replied with Aubrey’s name. After his partner responded that Aubrey “is awesome,” Thompson wrote, “Yeaaaaaaaaaaaaah I can’t vote to hire her.”
When the partner asked why, Thompson accused Aubrey of engaging in sexual activities with officers she would supervise had she been selected for the position. The State Journal will continue its policy of not printing the text verbatim due to its graphic nature.
Thompson recused himself from the police chief hiring process and on Jan. 19, 2022, the city commission appointed Dustin “Dusty” Bowman to head the police department.
“What Thompson did was appalling and it has had a profoundly negative impact on me,” Aubrey told The State Journal earlier this week, speaking publicly about the incident for the first time.
Even more troubling for her was the realization that there is no city ordinance protecting city employees from discrimination by elected officials.
“There’s nothing in city ordinance that provides for consequence to elected officials for discriminating against any of the protected classes,” she stated. “Whether it someone who is female, Black, Hispanic, LGBTQ or any of the other protected classes, there is nothing to keep them safe.
“When these elected individuals are the ones deciding on the leadership of our city, be it the police chief, the fire chief, the city manager, city solicitor or a department head, that is concerning. I struggle with that.”
If one positive comes from the situation, Aubrey hopes that the city can find a way to protect its employees going forward.
Throughout her career Aubrey has strived to be a model for justice, perseverance and female empowerment — much like her biggest role model, former Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who fought for the underrepresented and underserved.
There is one story about Ginsburg that Aubrey especially relates with. The justice was asked when there would be enough women on the highest court in the country and she responded, “When there are nine.” Every time someone questioned her answer, Ginsburg was quick to point out that there have been nine men on the court at once and nobody ever had a problem with that.
“One of my favorite quotes from her is, ‘Whatever you choose to do, leave tracks. That means don’t do it just for yourself. You want to leave the world a little better for you having lived,’” Aubrey explained. “I sure hope that’s what I am doing.”
One of the biggest changes Aubrey has noticed since she joined the force in 2008 is the type of people embarking on a law enforcement career.
While some question the younger generation’s work ethic, she sees the positives — a more caring, empathetic and inclusive group of people. Aubrey believes in order “to have a more diverse, inclusive, representative police force, we have to accept their different ways of thinking and approach to working that goes along with that.”
Departmentwide she would like every FPD officer to receive training on how to deal with individuals suffering from mental health issues. Many officers do, but not all, she said, adding that to have a positive outcome it’s vitally important for every officer to know how to communicate with citizens dealing with a mental health crisis.
After fulfilling her goal to protect and serve, Aubrey doesn’t plan to slow down in retirement. She works part-time at her other dream job, a tour guide at Buffalo Trace Distillery.
As luck would have it, her husband of 31 years, Scott, is retiring on the same day and the pair have plans for their next chapter, which will include traveling, fishing, gardening, playing pickleball and — most importantly — spending time with their kids, Taylor and Ryan, and grandbabies, 5-year-old Aly and 3-year-old Zoe.
“Retirement is going to be wonderful.”
