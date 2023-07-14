Some law enforcement officers carry the baggage of unclosed cases or the one that got away into their retirement. But freshly-minted retiree, former Frankfort Police Asst. Chief Lynn Aubrey — who signed off for the final time Friday following a 15-year career — isn’t like some of her brethren.

She will always remember a certain moment early in her rookie patrol days when she came to the realization that she could make a difference in our community — thanks to an encounter with one small girl.

Lynn Aubrey

Lynn Aubrey
4 col color 091719_attendance02_MH.jpg

Then-Frankfort Police Assistant Chief Maj. Lynn Aubrey steps up to the plate during a kickball game with Peaks Mill Elementary students on the school's High Attendance Day in this 2019 State Journal file photo.
Lynn Aubrey

Lynn Aubrey

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription