The Frankfort man accused of starting a Leawood Drive apartment complex fire in September pleaded not guilty to the charges against him at his arraignment in Franklin Circuit Court Friday.
Ibrahim Muhammad, 23, is charged with two counts of murder, a capital offense; first-degree arson, a Class A felony; first-degree assault, a Class B felony; and first-degree wanton endangerment, a Class D felony.
Muhammad was arrested by Frankfort Police on Oct. 21 in connection to a Sept. 30 fire at 804 Leawood Drive.
The blaze, which was called in by a passerby who heard the fire alarm sounding around 8:30 a.m., claimed the lives of 21-year-old Zephany Rushin and Quiana Danyel Miller-Walker, 20.
“From preliminary post mortem examinations, it appears both victims died from injuries consistent with the incident,” Franklin County Coroner Will Harrod told The State Journal, adding final autopsy results won’t be available for several more weeks.
“The arson directly resulted in the death of two individuals and the serious injury of others,” a statement released by the Louisville Field Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and Explosives (ATF) read. “The investigative team conducted a thorough investigation resulting in additional information and evidence that the fire was caused by an intentional criminal act.”
Another person was flown to the University of Louisville Burn Center via helicopter and five others were transported to Frankfort Regional Medical Center.
According to Frankfort Fire Chief Wayne Briscoe, there were no sprinklers in the apartment building, but it was in compliance with fire codes due to the date of its construction.
In an interview with Lexington TV station WKYT after the fire, Muhammad said he knew the victims, Rushin and Miller-Walker.
“They are my friends,” he stated. “You can’t get a life back. I’m only 23 and they were 20 and 21. I feel like a lot of this could’ve been prevented.”
Muhammad is being represented by the Kentucky Department of Public Advocacy. He is being held in the Franklin County Regional Jail on a $1 million full-cash bond.
Franklin Circuit Judge Phillip Shepherd told Muhammad and his lawyer that he will address the bond amount at a later date outside of motion hour.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.