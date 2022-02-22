A Kentucky man is behind bars at the Franklin County Regional Jail after he allegedly struck a female across the face with a pole behind a residence on Holmes Street on Sunday.

Frankfort Police Department Community Policing Advocate Shelley Hearn contacted an officer after receiving a call from the victim that her boyfriend, Michael Meagher, assaulted her on the left side of her face with an orange and white pole and refused to leave her tent.

Michael Meagher

“She had an obvious ‘black eye’ with green discoloration around her left eye and the bridge of her nose,” officer David Duncan wrote in Meagher’s arrest report.

“She also stated that he said he ‘would break my jaw next time.’”

According to the arrest citation, Meagher, 46, was located near the tent and there were several orange and white poles in the vicinity.

He allegedly told police that he and the female victim, who is believed to be pregnant with his unborn child, were not together Sunday night and that he “accidentally struck her in the face with the pole.”

Meagher, whose last address is unknown, is charged with second-degree assault, a Class C felony, and second-degree unlawful imprisonment, a Class A misdemeanor.

He is being held at the jail. Bond has not yet been set in his case.

