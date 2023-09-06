A male fled to the Frankfort Police Department early Tuesday after another man reportedly strangled him.

Michael Meagher, 48, is accused of placing the male victim in a neck restraint “intentionally impeding the normal breathing or circulation of the victim by applying pressure to the victim’s neck” during a physical altercation on Capital Avenue shortly after midnight, according to his arrest citation.

