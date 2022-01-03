Early Friday morning Frankfort Police arrested a Kentucky man after locating illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia inside a jacket he left in a vehicle driven by a female, who told officers she had just dropped off the passenger who owned the coat.

Fifty-one-year-old Robin Worthington, no known address, was arrested by officers around midnight.

After FPD was given consent to search the driver’s vehicle, they found a brown jacket on the passenger side floorboard that contained a needle with suspected methamphetamine or heroin inside. The female driver phoned Worthington, who met her on High Street to pick up his jacket.

According to his arrest citation, Worthington admitted the coat and the contents inside — including a bag of suspected marijuana and suspected methamphetamine — were his. He also allegedly told police the brown liquid substance inside the needle was methamphetamine.

He is charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), third or greater offense, a Class D felony; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.

Worthington was transported to the Franklin County Regional Jail where he is being held on a $5,000 full-cash bond.

