A man was arrested and booked on Thursday night for allegedly starting a fire that killed two young women at an apartment on Leawood Drive last month, according to a statement released from the Louisville Field Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

Ibrahim Muhammad was booked into Franklin County Regional Jail with a $1 million full-cash bond. He faces two counts of murder, a capital offense; first-degree arson, a Class A felony; first-degree assault, a Class B felony; and first-degree wanton endangerment, a Class D felony. An ATF statement says that Muhammad is 24 while FCRJ records state that he is 23.

In the statement, the ATF said that evidence yielded during the investigation led them to believe that the fire was set intentionally.

“The arson directly resulted in the death of two individuals and the serious injury of others,” the statement read. “The investigative team conducted a thorough investigation resulting in additional information and evidence that the fire was caused by an intentional criminal act.”

The investigation later led to a case against Muhammad.

The case was presented to a state grand jury in Frankfort on Tuesday resulting in a sealed indictment charging Muhammad with the crimes.

The arrest warrant was served by the Frankfort Police Department. FPD spokesperson Lynn Aubrey said that they arrested Muhammad outside his home on Thursday evening. He was booked at 7:22 p.m.

Zephany Rushin, 21, and Quiana Danyel Miller-Walker, 20, were the two young women killed in the fire.

Another person was flown to the University of Louisville Burn Center via helicopter and five others were transported to the local hospital.

On Oct. 1, just after the fire, the ATF had yet to yield evidence of criminal intent. Frankfort Fire Chief Wayne Briscoe also said that there were no sprinklers, but it was in compliance with fire codes because of the timing of its construction.

Muhammad told WKYT, in a report from the scene in the fire’s aftermath, that Rushin and Miller-Walker were his “friends.”

093021 Leawood fire back of building

A passerby takes a photo of back of Leawood Square Apartments at 804 Leawood Drive following a morning fire Thursday. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)

“They are my friends,” Muhammad said. “You can’t get a life back. I’m only 23 and they were 20 and 21. I feel like a lot of this could’ve been prevented.”

The ATF statement said that the investigation is being conducted by multiple federal, state, and local agencies and is being prosecuted by Commonwealth Attorney Larry Cleveland.

