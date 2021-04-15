An 18-year-old man is behind bars after barricading himself in a residence on Bethel Lane for more than eight hours early Tuesday morning.

David McQueen

David McQueen

A female alerted dispatchers at 4:13 a.m. that David McQueen, no hometown listed, was at her house “talking crazy” and that she believed he had outstanding warrants against him and possibly illegal drugs. She advised that he showed up on foot and that he left before law enforcement arrived.

The caller rephoned dispatch at 6 a.m. from the parking lot at Bethel Baptist Church to report that McQueen was back at the residence and brought three rifles, a pistol and a couple of knives.

Frankfort police officers and Franklin County sheriff’s deputies arrived and requested Kentucky State Police assistance. The caller told first responders that McQueen did not have a phone, so they used a bullhorn to try to set up communication with him, but it failed.

Kentucky Utilities was asked to cut the power to the residence, and a search warrant for the property was obtained.

Around 12;45 p.m., McQueen came out to the front porch to talk to a negotiator, according to police records. He was secured while a robot swept the home.

McQueen was allegedly found with a 9mm gun on him at the time he was arrested. He was taken to Frankfort Regional Medical Center to be checked out.

McQueen was charged with theft by unlawful taking (automobile, $10,000 or more but less than $1 million) and theft by unlawful taking ($10,000 or more but less than $1 million), both Class C felonies.

Sheriff Chris Quire doesn't expect any additional charges to be filed.

He is being held in the Franklin County Regional Jail on a $35,000 full-cash bond.

