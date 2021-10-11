A 41-year-old Frankfort man was arrested on drug charges Sunday at an East Main Street gas station.

A Frankfort Police officer initiated a traffic stop at the Gulf station after he ran the license plate of a 1998 Honda Civic and the registered owner Michael Blankenship had an active arrest warrant out of Anderson Circuit Court.

After confirming Blankenship’s identity, the officer asked him to step out of the vehicle and placed him under arrest. Blankenship also admitted to having cocaine in his pocket.

The officer located a vial of suspected cocaine, a mirror and tools for the of use cocaine in a small black roll-up kit, according to the arrest citation.

Blankenship was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), first offense, a Class D felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor. He is being held in the Franklin County Regional Jail on a $5,000 full-cash bond.

In the Anderson County case, Blankenship is charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), first offense and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, both Class D felonies; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor; and rear license not illuminated, a violation.

