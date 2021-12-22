A Frankfort man was arrested recently after officers were dispatched to Schenkel Lane, where a suspect was allegedly pointing a gun at a female. 

Christopher Wheat, 34, was arrested Friday by Franklin County sheriff's deputies. 

According to the citation, the deputy made contact with Wheat while he was standing beside a vehicle outside of an apartment. Wheat reportedly told police he was trying to tell a female she needed to leave the residence because her name was not on the lease. 

Police asked Wheat if he had a handgun in his possession, and he stated he did not but there was one in the vehicle he was standing next to. Wheat said he never took it out of the vehicle, according to the police incident report.

A Davis Industries .380-caliber pistol allegedly was removed from the vehicle by deputies, who reported the gun was loaded with one round in the chamber.

Contact was also reportedly made with the female complainant, who said Wheat came into the residence and around a corner, placed a gun in her face and said, “I’ll kill you.” 

She told deputies she had been arguing with Wheat’s girlfriend about harassing her grandmother when Wheat arrived with the firearm and pointed it at her. She added her neighbors called the police, after which Wheat went outside and put the gun inside the vehicle, police said. 

Wheat was arrested and charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, a Class D felony. 

He was lodged in the Franklin County Regional Jail before his release. 

The firearm was seized for evidence.

