Frankfort police arrested a Willisburg man after he allegedly burglarized Wendy’s on Versailles Road early Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to the fast food restaurant after an inside alarm went off at 2:28 a.m. While on scene, police located 54-year-old William Cullen walking around inside the store and ordered him to come out.

Cullen reportedly told officers that he made entry into the restaurant by breaking a side door with a hammer. Police removed the hammer from his person and he was transported to the Franklin County Regional Jail.

Cullen is charged with third-degree burglary, a Class D felony, and possession of burglary tools, a Class A misdemeanor.

He is being held in the jail on a $10,000 full-cash bond.

