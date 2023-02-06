A local mother and her five teenage children who were standing outside a residence on Camp Pleasant Road Sunday night were shot at by the driver of an older model Jeep Cherokee, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies responded to a shots fired complaint at 9:13 p.m. and the mother reportedly said that a single shot was fired toward her and her children and then the vehicle left the area at a high rate of speed going toward Gregory Woods Road.
“All six victims stated they heard the shot, saw the muzzle flash and heard the sound of a bullet traveling through the air near them,” a deputy wrote.
Nearly two hours later, two deputies advised they saw a Jeep matching the description of the drive-by vehicle on Peaks Mill Road, not far from the scene of the shooting. When a traffic stop was initiated the vehicle took off at a high rate of speed and failed to yield for several miles, per the arrest report for 18-year-old Dalton Parks, who was driving the vehicle.
After Parks eventually pulled over, deputies reportedly located a loaded revolver directly behind the driver’s seat.
“There was one casing that had been struck by the firing pin and was missing the projectile,” the arresting deputy wrote.
The two passengers in the Jeep gave written and recorded statements indicating that Parks, of North Bend, Ohio, fired the revolver from inside the vehicle toward the six victims.
Records also note that the occupant of the passenger’s seat told law enforcement that “Parks put the gun within inches of his chest as he fired the shot out of the passenger window.”
Parks is charged with first-degree wanton endangerment and first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), both Class D felonies.
He was transported to the Franklin County Regional Jail. A judge has set his bond at $100,000 full-cash.
