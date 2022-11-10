A Lexington man is facing serious criminal child abuse charges after Frankfort police were alerted to two alleged incidents recently involving two young children.
According to his arrest citation, Philip Gertzel, 34, is accused of physically abusing a 7-year-old on Sept. 25 “by grabbing her by the arm and removing her from her bed causing pain.”
Records also indicate that on Oct. 26, Gertzel reportedly smacked the child in the arm leaving a bruise and strangled both the 7-year-old and a 5-year-old “restricting the normal flow of blood and oxygen to the brain” and “placed both victims in a situation that could result in serious physical injury or death,” the arrest citation states.
During the time the alleged events occurred there was an active no violent contact Kentucky Emergency Protective Order/Domestic Violence Order (EPO/DVO) between both victims, their mother and Gertzel.
On Wednesday, Gertzel was voluntarily interviewed about the incidents at the Franklin County Department for Community Based Services office.
“During the interview, [Gertzel] voluntarily admitted that he placed his hands around the children’s neck when they were ‘play choking,’” the arrest report adds. “[Gertzel] stated he guessed he placed his hands around the 5-year-old’s throat for approximately 5 seconds.”
He also reportedly admitted he could have hurt the children when they were “play choking.”
Gertzel is charged with first-degree criminal abuse (child 12 or younger), a Class B felony; first-degree strangulation, a Class C felony; and fourth-degree assault (child abuse) and violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO, both Class A misdemeanors.
He was transported to the Franklin County Regional Jail where he is being held on a $25,000 full-cash bond.
