A Lawrenceburg man accused of stealing more than $1 million in property from the Commonwealth Office of Technology was indicted by a Franklin County Circuit Court grand jury on Tuesday.
Andrew Marinelli, 48, is charged with theft by unlawful taking or disposition of $1 million of property or more, a Class B felony, and second-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, a Class D felony.
According to Commonwealth's Attorney Larry Cleveland, Marinelli is accused of stealing 100 used laptops and 17 brand new laptops from the Commonwealth Office of Technology, which is located in Frankfort, between Sept. 30 and Oct. 27.
The used laptops had recently been auctioned off but had not been picked up by their new owners, Cleveland added. He was unsure whether the stolen property has been recovered.
According to Cleveland, Marinelli was a contracted worker and had access to the Commonwealth Office of Technology storage rooms. Cleveland said there is video evidence he committed the crime with his stepson, who is a minor.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Marinelli was not in custody and had not been arrested, Cleveland said.
According to the state Department of Corrections offender search, Marinelli has previous convictions for first-degree criminal mischief and flagrant non-support, both Class D felonies, in Kenton County in 2009. He was also convicted of theft by deception (including cold checks over $300), a Class D felony, in Boone County in 2009.