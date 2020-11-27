SHELBYVILLE (AP) — A Kentucky man has been arrested in the fatal shooting of an 83-year-old woman in Shelbyville.
Alvin L. Brooks, 34 was charged shooting death of Deanie Logan, who was killed in her home. The death was reported on Nov. 23 and Brooks was arrested late Wednesday night, WDRB-TV in Louisville reported.
Police found two .45 caliber shell casings near Logan's body.
A witness told police she saw a white car sitting in the driveway of the home on Nov. 21. Investigators located a car matching the description and found a .45 caliber handgun. A ballistic analysis confirmed that the gun matched the casings found at the murder scene.
According to the arrest report, Brooks admitted to police that he was on Zaring Mill Road on Saturday night, but he said he couldn’t have killed anyone. Brooks' wife told police that Brooks told her he shot an elderly woman and took $500 cash.
Brooks is charged with murder, tampering with physical evidence and robbery. He is being held on a $500,000 bond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.