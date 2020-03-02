Michael Chenault

A weekend altercation led police to arrest a Frankfort man on a felony assault charge.

Michael Chenault was arrested Saturday morning following an altercation that turned physical, police said.

Frankfort Police Capt. Dustin Bowman said officers were called to the female victim’s apartment on Steadmantown Lane at 2:55 a.m. Saturday about a disturbance. 

The woman said Chenault had been in her apartment when the altercation began. The woman said he had thrown a glass at her, striking her on the face and leaving a laceration, he said. 

Officers did not note the cause of the incident in the first place, but the two are believed to be acquaintances.

Chenault, 28, of Frankfort, was arrested on a charge of second-degree assault, a Class C felony. He could be sentenced to five to 10 years if convicted.

