Police charged a man with attempted murder after he allegedly tried to run over a man in his yard late Friday night, then hit his house.

Devin William Clark Barrell, 31, may have been under the influence of an undetermined substance at the time of the incident on Browns Ferry Road, Frankfort Police Capt. Dustin Bowman said.

“Mr. Barrell believed he was told to kill the people,” Bowman said. Barrell, though, did not know the victim, Bowman said.

Police said the male resident was standing in the yard when Barrell allegedly drove into the yard and tried to hit the man.

“When he missed, he tried again and hit the house with his vehicle,” Bowman said.

A woman and child were inside the house at the time, Bowman said. No one was injured.

Bowman said the collision caused more than $1,000 in damage to the house. 

When officers and Franklin County deputies went to arrest Barrell, he resisted and assaulted one of the deputies, Bowman said. Barrell was arrested and lodged in the Franklin County Regional Jail on a $50,000 bond.

Barrell is charged with attempted murder, a Class B felony; first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief and third-degree assault, all Class D felonies; and leaving the scene of an accident, resisting arrest and driving under the influence, all misdemeanors.

