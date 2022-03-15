A 19-year-old man was charged with shooting a semi-automatic handgun in the backyard of a Wallace Avenue home Monday evening.

Frankfort police were dispatched to a shots fired complaint at 6:45 p.m. where they made contact with Dustin Cox. A male witness told officers that Cox was firing the gun toward his garage next door.

Police reportedly found 13 shell casings and noted that Cox appeared “manifestly under the influence of alcohol, displaying glassy, bloodshot eyes and having the odor of an alcoholic beverage on his person,” according to his arrest citation.

Cox, of Louisville, allegedly admitted he had been drinking earlier in the day.

He is charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, a Class D felony, and alcohol intoxication in a public place, first and second offense, violations.

Following his arrest, Cox was taken to the Franklin County Regional Jail. Bond has yet to be set in his case.

