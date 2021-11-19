The Frankfort man accused of stabbing and killing a kitchen manager at ACCESS Soup Kitchen and Men’s Shelter was indicted for allegedly assaulting a corrections officer at the Franklin County Regional Jail.

Clifton D. Sapp, 41, is charged with third-degree inmate assault on a corrections officer, a Class D felony. Arraignment has not yet been set in the case.

Clifton Sapp

Sapp appeared in Franklin Circuit Court via Zoom on Friday with his new court-appointed attorney Rodney Barnes. The court is waiting for an in-patient examination of Sapp at the Kentucky Correctional Psychiatric Center in LaGrange in order to move forward with the murder case.

According to court records, Sapp has a history of mental health issues and was treated in both Kentucky and New York. The court order states that he has medical records from Rockland Psychiatric Center in Orangeburg, N.Y.; New York Department of Corrections and Community Control; the New York Office of Mental Health; and local providers in Mt. Vernon and Bronx, N.Y.

Shortly before 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 10, 2020, Sapp, a client at the homeless shelter reportedly began stabbing Robin Jones between the two entry doors to the shelter. A witness said Sapp dragged Jones out the front door with one hand and had a butcher knife covered in blood in the other.

In this case, he is charged with murder, a capital offense; resisting arrest, a Class A misdemeanor; and disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor. He is being held at the Franklin County Regional Jail on a $250,000 full-cash bond.

His case will be put back on the court docket for review in six weeks.

