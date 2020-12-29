A Jackson County man is facing mischief and endangerment charges after setting at least three fires late Sunday night around South Frankfort.
City police received the first call of a trash can on fire near Ewing Court at 10:42 p.m., according to court records. That fire, according to Officer Austin Childers’ citation, had already begun to ignite a nearby home.
While firefighters were extinguishing the first fire, officers found a second one on Ewing Court, followed by another one on Coleman Avenue, which endangered several residences and a vehicle.
A witness saw a man with a pony tail and khaki pants setting the fires and leaving the area.
While officers were trying to extinguish the fire on Coleman Avenue, a man with a pony tail and khaki told the officers to “come and get me” followed by an expletive.
The man, identified as 63-year-old Mark Hurley of Annville, reportedly told officers he was trying to get warm. He admitted to snorting and smoking methamphetamine, officers said.
He also admitted to setting the three fires, and throwing the lighter away, police said.
Hurley also reportedly said he set the fires because he was mad following an altercation with friends. The fires were intended to be a distraction to another person whom he said threatened Hurley and his family.
Hurley was arrested and charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, a Class D felony, and third-degree criminal mischief and public intoxication, both Class B misdemeanors.
Hurley was lodged in the Franklin County Regional Jail on a $2,000 bond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.