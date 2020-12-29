Mark Hurley

A Jackson County man is facing mischief and endangerment charges after setting at least three fires late Sunday night around South Frankfort.

City police received the first call of a trash can on fire near Ewing Court at 10:42 p.m., according to court records. That fire, according to Officer Austin Childers’ citation, had already begun to ignite a nearby home. 

While firefighters were extinguishing the first fire, officers found a second one on Ewing Court, followed by another one on Coleman Avenue, which endangered several residences and a vehicle.

A witness saw a man with a pony tail and khaki pants setting the fires and leaving the area. 

While officers were trying to extinguish the fire on Coleman Avenue, a man with a pony tail and khaki told the officers to “come and get me” followed by an expletive.

The man, identified as 63-year-old Mark Hurley of Annville, reportedly told officers he was trying to get warm. He admitted to snorting and smoking methamphetamine, officers said.

He also admitted to setting the three fires, and throwing the lighter away, police said.

Hurley also reportedly said he set the fires because he was mad following an altercation with friends. The fires were intended to be a distraction to another person whom he said threatened Hurley and his family. 

Hurley was arrested and charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, a Class D felony, and third-degree criminal mischief and public intoxication, both Class B misdemeanors.

Hurley was lodged in the Franklin County Regional Jail on a $2,000 bond.

