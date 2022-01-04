A Kentucky man reportedly found rummaging through a dumpster at Save A Lot Sunday night was arrested and charged with a drug offense and giving officers false identifying information.

A Frankfort Police officer on a routine patrol in Eastwood Shopping Center around 8:30 p.m. located Troy Bates, 47, going through the grocery store’s dumpster. When the officer approached, Bates attempted to flee the area.

After 15 minutes of questioning, Bates allegedly gave police a fake name, birth date and social security number. When dispatch relayed that the identifying information he gave officers did not exist, Bates was warned multiple times to supply his name. Two hours later FPD discovered his proper name, age and social security number and found that he had two active warrants.

Police also reportedly found in Bates’ possession a glass tube vial containing a green, crystal powder substance that appeared to be methamphetamine.

Bates, whose address is unknown, was served with the warrants.

He is charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified), first offense, a Class D felony, and giving an officer false identifying information, a Class B misdemeanor.

Bates was transported to the Franklin County Regional Jail where he is being held on a $10,000 full-cash bond.

