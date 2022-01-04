A Kentucky man reportedly found rummaging through a dumpster at Save A Lot Sunday night was arrested and charged with a drug offense and giving officers false identifying information.
A Frankfort Police officer on a routine patrol in Eastwood Shopping Center around 8:30 p.m. located Troy Bates, 47, going through the grocery store’s dumpster. When the officer approached, Bates attempted to flee the area.
After 15 minutes of questioning, Bates allegedly gave police a fake name, birth date and social security number. When dispatch relayed that the identifying information he gave officers did not exist, Bates was warned multiple times to supply his name. Two hours later FPD discovered his proper name, age and social security number and found that he had two active warrants.
Police also reportedly found in Bates’ possession a glass tube vial containing a green, crystal powder substance that appeared to be methamphetamine.
Bates, whose address is unknown, was served with the warrants.
He is charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified), first offense, a Class D felony, and giving an officer false identifying information, a Class B misdemeanor.
Bates was transported to the Franklin County Regional Jail where he is being held on a $10,000 full-cash bond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
It seems like the police shaking down indigent people, who are exhibiting symptoms of severe mental illness, is becoming all the rage right now here in Mayberry. Some are even self-medicating with illicit substances, which is heavily frowned upon by our local constabulary.
Truth be told, few if any who have been arrested were posing any threat at the time that they were accosted by the police. Truth further be told, while the police provide excellent protection from violent psychopathic criminals and thieves, they are just the wrong tool for this job of providing help to these indigent citizens. They need doctors, psychologists and social workers, not commissioned LEOs.
That makes sense Jim. Jeffry Laird said a statement along those lines awhile back at a “ Rip from the Headlines “ group that the SJ sponsored in the public library , before Covid. I was skeptical about it a little, at that time . But he was right- so are you . There is a piece of the puzzle missing in our society that helps people like this . It’s going to take a rehab facility like what’s been proposed in Franklin co . It’s got to be on a local level.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.