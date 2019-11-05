A Frankfort man was hospitalized after being stabbed at Steak ‘n Shake on Sunday, according to Frankfort Police Capt. Dustin Bowman.
Jonathan Wayne Martin, 36, is charged with one count of first-degree assault, a Class B felony. He is accused of stabbing 27-year-old Joshua Caudill inside the Leonardwood Drive restaurant at around 2:39 a.m., Bowman said.
On Tuesday, Bowman declined to elaborate on the circumstances leading up to the stabbing.
Martin was apprehended after a search of the surrounding area near the restaurant, according to Bowman. As of 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Martin was still in custody at the Franklin County Regional Jail on a $10,000 bond. He was booked shortly after 4 a.m. on Sunday, according to the jail website.
According to the Franklin County Circuit Clerk's office, Martin is also currently charged with alcohol intoxication (first-offense), a Class B misdemeanor.
Caudill was transported to Frankfort Regional Medical Center for treatment, Bowman added. As of Tuesday evening, Bowman was not aware if Caudill had been discharged, but the last time he checked, Caudill was in stable condition.
The State Journal called Steak ‘n Shake for comment on Monday, but a manager for the restaurant declined to give a statement.
The State Journal also reached out to Caudill via Facebook Messenger, but he did not respond to a request for comment by press time.
From public information listed on Caudill's Facebook page, he is a grill cook at Steak 'n Shake. He also posted at 9:47 a.m. on Monday: "Just an update I am doing fine."