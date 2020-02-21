A Frankfort man was ordered to pay fines, write an apology letter and wash the victim’s car after pleading guilty to painting a racial epithet on a car at Kroger.
Richard Beeler II pleaded guilty in December to third-degree criminal mischief, according to Franklin District Court officials. The charge is a misdemeanor.
Beeler did not receive jail time, but he was fined $453. He was also ordered to write an apology letter to the victim and wash the victim’s car.
The Rev. Ron Moore, whose car was vandalized while his wife and daughter shopped for groceries, said Friday he met and prayed with Beeler prior to the plea.
"I recommended every charge be dropped, but they didn't," Moore said. "There's no grudges."
Moore said Beeler did write and send the letter as directed by the judge.
"He just apologized to the family and expressed his sympathy," Moore said. "All is forgiven. Everything's fine."
Beeler was arrested for vandalizing the Moore family's Lexus while it was parked in the westside Kroger parking lot on Sept. 20. The Moores are African-American.
Police identified Beeler through reviewing surveillance video and the investigation.
Beeler was ordered to pay the fines by April 20. The case is set for a review June 16 in Franklin District Court.
