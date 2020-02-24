A Frankfort man charged with stealing a motorized shopping cart and driving it to the courhouse could serve a year in jail.
Stephen D. Baker, 60, was indicted in December on a felony charge of receiving stolen property under $10,000 after he showed up at the Franklin County Courthouse on the cart, which was taken from Walmart.
Friday, Baker pleaded guilty to misdemeanor unauthorized use of a automobile or other propelled vehicle. Prosecutors recommended a 12-month sentence, which is the maximum for a Class A misdemeanor. There was no recommendation for probation.
When Baker showed up at the courthouse riding the cart, courthouse security started asking questions. According to Commonwealth’s Attorney Larry Cleveland, Baker first told security he built the cart himself. He also said he bought the cart at a thrift store.
Security officers called Walmart and confirmed one cart was missing.
“I don’t know if this is the stupidest or smartest crime I’ve ever heard of,” Cleveland said previously.
