Update: This article was updated at 3 p.m. on Dec. 26 to include Caswell's bond information.
A Louisville man is in custody following a Christmas Day shooting in Frankfort.
David Caswell, 43, is accused of shooting his mother-in-law’s boyfriend during an altercation along Bridgeport-Benson Road, according to Franklin County Sheriff Chris Quire.
At around 11:44 a.m. Wednesday, Caswell, his wife, mother-in-law and her boyfriend Raymond Waslo were traveling along Bridgeport-Benson Road when Caswell and Waslo became involved in a verbal altercation.
“Witnesses in the vehicle say that both men were using obscenities and disrespecting each other,” Quire said in an email Thursday.
Waslo threatened to kick Caswell out of the car if he “didn’t shut up,” Quire added.
Just before 1700 Bridgeport-Benson Road, Waslo stopped the car, exited the vehicle, opened the rear driver’s side passenger door and attempted to remove Caswell from the vehicle, Quire said.
Witnesses told investigators that Caswell said he had a gun before removing a .357 revolver from his holster and shooting Waslo in the upper arm.
According to a Franklin County dispatch call sheet, Caswell was the person who dialed 911. He told the operator he shot Waslo in self-defense.
Caswell was arrested and charged with first-degree assault, according to Quire. As of 2 p.m. Thursday, Caswell remained in the Franklin County Regional Jail under a $10,000 full cash bond.
Waslo’s injuries were non-life threatening. He was taken to Frankfort Regional Medical Center, treated and released, Quire said.