A dispute over money reportedly led to a Louisville man assaulting another man with a baseball bat Saturday.

William Franklin Fluty, 53, of Louisville, was arrested Saturday on a charge of second-degree assault at an apartment on Thistlewood Drive.

Frankfort Police Assistant Chief Lynn Aubrey said Fluty and the alleged victim were acquaintances.

“Two individuals got into a verbal altercation that led to one hitting the victim with a red baseball bat,” she said.

Fluty and the bat were located in a neighboring apartment, according to the arrest citation.

The alleged victim was transported to Frankfort Regional Medical Center, Aubrey said. Dispatch records indicated he had a possible broken arm or hand from the incident. Responding officers noted injuries to his arms and body.

Fluty was arrested and charged with second-degree assault, a Class C felony. He is being held in the Franklin County Regional Jail on a $10,000 cash bond. 

