Frankfort police say a man died on Tuesday after being shot by a homeowner while he was allegedly burglarizing a home on Wallace Avenue.

The man has been identified by police as 35-year-old Stephen Smallwood of Frankfort. 

FPD spokesperson Lynn Aubrey said that the call to dispatch came in at 9:35 a.m. from 358 Wallace Ave., when the homeowner told police that he had shot Smallwood. The homeowner shot Smallwood once with a 9-millimeter pistol, Aubrey said.

Smallwood died well after being shot, pronounced dead just after 5 p.m. at University of Kentucky Hospital according to a report from LEX18. He was transferred there from Frankfort Regional Medical Center per the report.

Aubrey said that an investigation of the incident is still ongoing.

