The Hide and Seek Challenge for this year is over and Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Detective Jeff Farmer remains the champion.
After searching for 32-year-old Brandon Wright since October, FCSO arrested Wright at Hickory Hills Apartments on Dec. 6.
He was indicted on receiving stolen property (under $10,000), a Class D felony, and first-degree persistent felony offender charges in November. He also had warrants out for a probation violation.
Wright was supposed to appear in Franklin County Circuit Court on Friday to be arraigned on these charges, but his arraignment was postponed to an unknown date.
Sheriff Chris Quire said a series of tips led Farmer to Wright earlier this month.
When Wright was located, Farmer learned Wright had been selling “#f--kfarmer” T-shirts and bumper stickers.
“He offered to give Farmer one and said he sold 50 of them,” Quire said.
With help from the Frankfort Police Department, Wright was arrested without incident, according to a FCSO Facebook post.
“We would like to add that we did this ‘hide and seek challenge’ as a way to raise awareness of a wanted subject, as well as showing true concern for his safe capture,” the post reads. “Nothing we have done or posted has been without his permission or in any malicious manner. We wish Mr. Wright well in the future.”
When the FCSO announced they were looking for Wright again in an Oct. 28 Facebook post, they promised Wright a cold Mountain Dew and a couple of Newport cigarettes if he turned himself in.
Quire said although Wright didn’t turn himself in, Farmer still treated Wright to lunch at Wendy’s, Frosty included, before taking him to jail.
This isn’t the first time Wright has had a run in with FCSO.
Last May, Wright taunted the sheriff’s office in a Facebook live post, according to a previous State Journal report. Wright was apprehended by FCSO Detective Jeff Farmer nearly a week later on charges of theft by unlawful taking (contents from a vehicle, $10,000 or more), a Class C felony.
Wright is being held at the Franklin County Regional Jail under a $40,000 full cash bond.