A South Carolina man who led Frankfort police on a short foot chase while they were attempting to serve a warrant on him Monday night is lodged in the Franklin County Regional Jail on a slew of charges.

Officers were at a Ewing Street residence to serve 45-year-old Joseph Tisch with a warrant when they noticed a male wearing a “police” T-shirt flee the scene. After giving chase and numerous commands to stop, an officer caught Tisch and placed him under arrest.

Joseph Tisch

