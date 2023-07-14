Local law enforcement arrested a fugitive out of Indiana who allegedly had 14 grams of suspected methamphetamine in his possession on the morning of July 7.

Frankfort police and Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the U.S. 127 South-Old Lawrenceburg Road intersection in reference to an intoxicated person asleep at the wheel.

Rufus Hodges

Rufus Hodges

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription