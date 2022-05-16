Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies charged a Lawrenceburg man with burglary after a caller reported he was in the crawl space under her house Saturday morning.

Deputies were dispatched to Bobby Jones Boulevard at 9:06 a.m. The female caller told law enforcement that she noticed cigarette butts and a Mountain Dew bottle near the entrance to her crawl space.

According to Brian Ramsey’s arrest citation, while the female homeowner was on the phone with a 911 dispatcher she heard her neighbor yelling and ran into her backyard where she noticed Ramsey come out of her crawl space and walk away.

Responding deputies located Ramsey, 32, in a field next to Interstate 64 at the end of Chenault Road.

He is charged with second-degree burglary, a Class C felony.

Ramsey was taken to the Franklin County Regional Jail where he is being held on a $10,000 full-cash bond.

