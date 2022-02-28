A Kentucky man was charged with burglary after he allegedly gained access to an abandoned Owenton Avenue residence by using a ladder to climb through an open window.

Frankfort police were called to the house at noon Sunday after a neighbor reportedly witnessed Mannie Berry, 43, break in through a side window.

An officer dispatched to the scene reported that he heard what sounded like rummaging inside the house and observed a ladder outside leading to the window.

Police attempted to knock and announce their presence but no one answered, leading them to force entry into the residence. In a bathroom in the back of the house, officers found Berry.

According to his arrest citation, Berry repeatedly told police that he entered the residence through the front door, despite being told by officers that the front door was padlocked from the outside.

He is charged with second-degree burglary, a Class C felony, and was transported to the Franklin County Regional Jail, where he is being held on a $1,000 full-cash bond.

